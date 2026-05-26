Firefighters visit burn victims at Harborview

Shoreline and Bothell firefighters hanging out with a burn victim at Harborview

Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire

By Diane Hettrick By Diane Hettrick





I once interviewed a Shoreline firefighter who spent a week of her vacation every year volunteering in a burn camp for children.





I said - isn't that depressing? And she said "No. We go to so many fires where people don't make it. It's wonderful to see the ones who did."





Which I suspect is the same sentiment motivating these local firefighters visiting Harborview Burn Center.



Shoreline Firefighters Local 1760 and Bothell Firefighters Local 2099 visited the Harborview Burn Center on May 24, 2026.





They spent time with kids and adults who were recovering from burns. They gave out Stuffed animals to the kids and pizza to staff and patients.







