Sewer installation winding down on 35th Ave NE in Lake Forest Park, set to begin on NE 185th

Contractor crews expect to finish installing new sewer lines beneath 35th Ave NE in Lake Forest Park by Memorial Day weekend, allowing them to start sewer installation on NE 185th Street.

Planned detour for Ballinger Way / SR 104 daytime closures

Final paving is expected to begin in June, followed by lane striping and landscaping to close out this project in mid-summer.









The contractor is planning to close all lanes of SR 104/Ballinger Way Northeast from 7am to 5pm for about five weekdays in early June to complete sewer work. Vehicles will follow a signed detour using NE 195th Street and 35th Ave NE during the closures.