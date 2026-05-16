Sewer installation winding down on 35th Ave NE in Lake Forest Park, set to begin on NE 185th
Saturday, May 16, 2026
|Good progress on new sewer lines under 35th Ave NE
Crews are planning for roughly two weeks of sewer installation on NE 185th Street starting Tuesday, May 26, 2026 followed by roughly a week of installation time on SR 104/Ballinger Way NE beginning in early June.
|Detour map for 185th Street closure
During sewer installation, both lanes of NE 185th Street will close from 7am to 5pm daily Monday through Friday near the intersection with 35th Ave NE. Signed detours will guide people around construction.
|Planned detour for Ballinger Way / SR 104 daytime closures
The contractor is planning to close all lanes of SR 104/Ballinger Way Northeast from 7am to 5pm for about five weekdays in early June to complete sewer work. Vehicles will follow a signed detour using NE 195th Street and 35th Ave NE during the closures.
Final paving is expected to begin in June, followed by lane striping and landscaping to close out this project in mid-summer.
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