Calvin Presbyterian Free Community Advocacy Dinner features NUHSA on May 18, 2026

Wednesday, May 13, 2026


Calvin Presbyterian Church is hosting another Community Advocacy Dinner on May 18, 2026 at 6pm. We will be joined by NUHSA, the North Urban Human Services Alliance, and hear more about what they do and how we might get involved in the work they are doing here in Shoreline and beyond. 

That evening's menu will include BBQ ribs and chicken, pasta salad, and a special dessert.

Come learn how you can help make Shoreline a better place for all those who call it home. 

Our dinners will take a break for the Summer but return in September.




Posted by DKH at 2:23 AM
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