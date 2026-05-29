Pack the Park raises $2,300 for Angel Fund to pay student lunch debt

Pack the Park was the call. And the park was packed!

Thanks to the event, plus an additional contribution from race organizer Kind + Co Events, $2,300 was raised for the Angel Fund, which helps pay negative meal balances for students in need.

Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools Spotted at the event were Superintendent Susana Reyes, School Board Director Sara Betnel, Food & Nutrition Services Director Jessica Jandayan, Lake Forest Park Elementary Principal Aimee Miner, and Lake Forest Park Police Chief Mike Harden!

Thank you to all of the local superheroes who showed up to support our community.



Thank you to all of the local superheroes who showed up to support our community.

Why does this matter? This year, Shoreline School District’s student meal debt has climbed to more than $29,000 — the highest it has ever been.





Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools Many families earn too much to qualify for meal assistance, but still struggle to afford the rising cost of food and living expenses. Many families earn too much to qualify for meal assistance, but still struggle to afford the rising cost of food and living expenses.





Shoreline does not allow students to go hungry, so unpaid meal balances quickly add up.





Fundraisers like this help ensure students can continue receiving meals at school while easing financial pressure on families and the district.











