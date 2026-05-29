Pack the Park raises $2,300 for Angel Fund to pay student lunch debt
Friday, May 29, 2026
|The starting line was a Pfingst Animal Acres Park
Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools
On May 9, 2026 Superheroes in the fight against food insecurity walked, ran, and strolled through the annual 5K to raise money for Lake Forest Park Farmers Market Bucks and the Shoreline School District Angel Fund.
Many families earn too much to qualify for meal assistance, but still struggle to afford the rising cost of food and living expenses.
Thanks to the event, plus an additional contribution from race organizer Kind + Co Events, $2,300 was raised for the Angel Fund, which helps pay negative meal balances for students in need.
Spotted at the event were Superintendent Susana Reyes, School Board Director Sara Betnel, Food & Nutrition Services Director Jessica Jandayan, Lake Forest Park Elementary Principal Aimee Miner, and Lake Forest Park Police Chief Mike Harden!
Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools
Thank you to all of the local superheroes who showed up to support our community.
Why does this matter? This year, Shoreline School District’s student meal debt has climbed to more than $29,000 — the highest it has ever been.
|Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools
Shoreline does not allow students to go hungry, so unpaid meal balances quickly add up.
Fundraisers like this help ensure students can continue receiving meals at school while easing financial pressure on families and the district.
Learn more or contribute here
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