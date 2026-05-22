Woodland Park Players & Shoreline College Continuing Education present Disney's "Newsies!" - auditions being scheduled now

Director/Choreographer: Jessica Low & Music Director: Shawna Avinger



Be a part of our inaugural summer production of Newsies! We are thrilled to launch this exciting new partnership program between Shoreline College and the Woodland Park Players.





inviting performers ages ~14–20 to audition for this high-energy, dance-driven musical inspired by the real-life Newsboys Strike of 1899.



!. Choose your time slot on Friday, May 22 starting at 5:45pm. Payment not required until after auditions. There is a role for everyone!



Tuition is $1,100 for this 5-week program, encompassing approximately 150 hours of rigorous, hands-on training. Designed as an immersive experience, the program provides students with the opportunity to deepen their performance skills, engage in meaningful collaboration, and grow artistically, personally, and professionally.



Needs-based scholarships are available and we have discounted tuition for parent volunteers!



**Students in high school and College can also help behind the scenes on lighting & tech, stagecraft, props, costuming, and more!



Details here:

Please email us for more information at:





We areto audition for this high-energy, dance-driven musical inspired by the real-life Newsboys Strike of 1899. Sign up for Auditions !. Choose your time slot on Friday, May 22 starting at 5:45pm. Payment not required until after auditions. There is a role for everyone!Tuition is $1,100 for this 5-week program, encompassing approximately 150 hours of rigorous, hands-on training. Designed as an immersive experience, the program provides students with the opportunity to deepen their performance skills, engage in meaningful collaboration, and grow artistically, personally, and professionally.Needs-based scholarships are available and we have discounted tuition for parent volunteers!**Students in high school and College can also help behind the scenes on lighting & tech, stagecraft, props, costuming, and more!Details here: Summer Camps | Shoreline College Please email us for more information at: WPPSummerMusical@gmail.com

June 29 - July 31, M-FRI plus shows 7/31-8/2