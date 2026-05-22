Woodland Park Players & Shoreline College Continuing Education present Disney's "Newsies!" - auditions being scheduled now
Friday, May 22, 2026
Director/Choreographer: Jessica Low & Music Director: Shawna Avinger
Be a part of our inaugural summer production of Newsies! We are thrilled to launch this exciting new partnership program between Shoreline College and the Woodland Park Players.
Be a part of our inaugural summer production of Newsies! We are thrilled to launch this exciting new partnership program between Shoreline College and the Woodland Park Players.
We are inviting performers ages ~14–20 to audition for this high-energy, dance-driven musical inspired by the real-life Newsboys Strike of 1899.
Sign up for Auditions!. Choose your time slot on Friday, May 22 starting at 5:45pm. Payment not required until after auditions. There is a role for everyone!
Tuition is $1,100 for this 5-week program, encompassing approximately 150 hours of rigorous, hands-on training. Designed as an immersive experience, the program provides students with the opportunity to deepen their performance skills, engage in meaningful collaboration, and grow artistically, personally, and professionally.
Needs-based scholarships are available and we have discounted tuition for parent volunteers!
**Students in high school and College can also help behind the scenes on lighting & tech, stagecraft, props, costuming, and more!
Details here: Summer Camps | Shoreline College.
Please email us for more information at: WPPSummerMusical@gmail.com
Sign up for Auditions!. Choose your time slot on Friday, May 22 starting at 5:45pm. Payment not required until after auditions. There is a role for everyone!
Tuition is $1,100 for this 5-week program, encompassing approximately 150 hours of rigorous, hands-on training. Designed as an immersive experience, the program provides students with the opportunity to deepen their performance skills, engage in meaningful collaboration, and grow artistically, personally, and professionally.
Needs-based scholarships are available and we have discounted tuition for parent volunteers!
**Students in high school and College can also help behind the scenes on lighting & tech, stagecraft, props, costuming, and more!
Details here: Summer Camps | Shoreline College.
Please email us for more information at: WPPSummerMusical@gmail.com
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