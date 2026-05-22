Woodland Park Players & Shoreline College Continuing Education present Disney's "Newsies!" - auditions being scheduled now

Friday, May 22, 2026


Newsies!
June 29 - July 31, M-FRI plus shows 7/31-8/2 
Director/Choreographer: Jessica Low & Music Director: Shawna Avinger

Be a part of our inaugural summer production of Newsies! We are thrilled to launch this exciting new partnership program between Shoreline College and the Woodland Park Players. 

We are inviting performers ages ~14–20 to audition for this high-energy, dance-driven musical inspired by the real-life Newsboys Strike of 1899.

Sign up for Auditions!. Choose your time slot on Friday, May 22 starting at 5:45pm. Payment not required until after auditions. There is a role for everyone! 

Tuition is $1,100 for this 5-week program, encompassing approximately 150 hours of rigorous, hands-on training. Designed as an immersive experience, the program provides students with the opportunity to deepen their performance skills, engage in meaningful collaboration, and grow artistically, personally, and professionally.

Needs-based scholarships are available and we have discounted tuition for parent volunteers!

**Students in high school and College can also help behind the scenes on lighting & tech, stagecraft, props, costuming, and more!

Details here: Summer Camps | Shoreline College.
Please email us for more information at: WPPSummerMusical@gmail.com


Posted by DKH at 12:35 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  