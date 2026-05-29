Shoreline Creative Collaboration: Salvation Artists Collective brings Night Market to Aurora Borealis
Friday, May 29, 2026
Two of Shoreline’s cultural forces are joining hands for a vibrant night of local arts. Salvation, Shoreline's Artists Collective, is bringing its signature night market to Aurora Borealis for a creative collaboration.
Taking place on Wednesday, June 3, 2026 from 6:30pm to 10:00pm, this special event pairs a curated makers market with a dynamic live jazz jam session at 16708 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline.
Built around Salvation's ethos of Reclaiming Creativity, the evening highlights the talent of local creators and bridges the gap between performer and audience. Attendees are invited not only to browse unique, handmade goods but also to participate directly in the artistic experience.
Event Highlights
Hyper-Local Makers Market: Discover a curated selection of artists and makers from the Salvation Artists Collective. The pop-up offers a warm, low-key atmosphere perfect for discovering local talent and connecting with the Shoreline community.
The Aurora Borealis Jazz Jam: Hosted by the talented Rebecca Jaymes, the night features live jazz and blues. True to the theme of "Reclaiming Creativity," Jaymes will invite audience instrumentalists and vocalists to step up to the stage and jam alongside her after her opening set.
Food & Drink: Aurora Borealis will have its full dinner menu available for attendees looking to dine during the market.
Accessible to All: Admission to the event is completely free. The venue welcomes all ages, and a full bar is available for guests 21+ with a valid ID.
This collaboration marks an exciting moment for the Shoreline arts scene, bringing a dedicated collective of makers into a favorite entertainment hub for an unforgettable, interactive night.
Event Details
- What: Salvation Artists Collective Night Market @ Aurora Borealis
- When: Wednesday, June 3rd | 6:30 PM – 10:00 PM
- Where: Aurora Borealis, 16708 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA
- Admission: Free (All ages welcome)
Based in Shoreline, Salvation is an Artists and Makers Collective dedicated to "Reclaiming Creativity" through upcycling, reusing, and repurposing materials into beautiful creations.
Beyond its pop-up community events, Salvation operates a brick-and-mortar boutique retail gallery and gallery space located at 15419 15th Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155, serving as a launchpad for local creators. To explore their shop offerings, regular store hours, and upcoming community workshops, visit www.salvationshop.com.
About Aurora Borealis
Aurora Borealis is Shoreline’s premier multi-use event space and restaurant, featuring a family-friendly restaurant upstairs and a state-of-the-art event center downstairs. Celebrated for bringing great music, comedy, community events, and scratch-made Americana comfort food under one roof, it serves as a central hub for nightlife, dining, and entertainment in the area. For menus, private event space bookings, and a full event calendar, visit www.BorealisOnAurora.com.
0 comments:
Post a Comment