Scene on the Sound: Super Yacht Launchpad

Wednesday, May 27, 2026

Superyacht Launchpad. Photo by Jan Hansen


Story and Photo by Jan Hansen

The super yacht, Launchpad was last tracked in late October 2025 leaving La Ciotat, France after an 80‑day refit, then refueling in Gibraltar, and heading southwest across the Atlantic. 

I didn't find subsequent, but here she is passing through Shoreline. Her owner is said to be Mark Zuckerberg; he has been photographed aboard this ship. 

The yacht is known to run with limited or disabled AIS tracking, meaning she can “go dark” and stop broadcasting her position. She was not hiding today. 

High class, indeed, she estimated to have a value of over 300 million dollars. Welcome home, Launchpad!


Posted by DKH at 5:34 AM
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