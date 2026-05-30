Flags at half-staff May 31, 2026
Saturday, May 30, 2026
Governor Ferguson:
I am deeply saddened by the recent industrial tragedy that occurred in Longview, Washington, at the Nippon Dynawave facility.
This mass casualty event has devastated Washington state. We grieve with the Longview community and the impacted families.
I hereby direct that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff in their memory on Sunday, May 31, 2026.
I have no objection to agencies lowering the flags at the close of business on Friday, May 29, 2026. Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Sunday, June 7, 2026, or first thing Monday morning, June 8, 2026.
Other government entities, individuals, and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.
I have no objection to agencies lowering the flags at the close of business on Friday, May 29, 2026. Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Sunday, June 7, 2026, or first thing Monday morning, June 8, 2026.
Other government entities, individuals, and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.
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