Free Savvy Gardener class - Native plants for beauty and water conservation June 3, 2026

Saturday, May 30, 2026


NATIVE PLANTS : Combining Beauty with Water Conservation
Wednesday, June 3, 2026 from 6:30 – 8:00pm
at North City Water District
1519 NE 177th Street in Shoreline

This class, designed specifically for the Northwest garden, will teach you how to enjoy the sustainable beauty of Northwest native plants. 

Naturally suited to our wet winters / dry summers, discover these low-maintenance and water-saving wonders that add seasonal color to our yards. 

Join instructor Peggy Campbell as she shares her favorites for sun, shade, and part shade — along with tips to start them off right.

Class is free, but you must register to attend. Contact us in advance by email to customerservice@northcitywater.org or call our office at 206-362-8100.

About Our Presenter:

Believing gardening should be fun and satisfying, Peggy Campbell enjoys showing others how to take the work out of gardening. 

She shares tips learned while transforming her own time-intensive, weed-filled yard into an easy-care landscape of seasonal color every week of the year! 

An ecoPRO Certified Sustainable Landscape Professional, her gardening roots include a Bachelor in Horticulture from Washington State University. LinkedIn


Posted by DKH at 2:35 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  