Free Savvy Gardener class - Native plants for beauty and water conservation June 3, 2026



NATIVE PLANTS : Combining Beauty with Water Conservation NATIVE PLANTS : Combining Beauty with Water Conservation





Naturally suited to our wet winters / dry summers, discover these low-maintenance and water-saving wonders that add seasonal color to our yards.





Join instructor Peggy Campbell as she shares her favorites for sun, shade, and part shade — along with tips to start them off right.









Class is free, but you must register to attend. Contact us in advance by email to customerservice@northcitywater.org or call our office at 206-362-8100.

About Our Presenter:



Believing gardening should be fun and satisfying, Peggy Campbell enjoys showing others how to take the work out of gardening.





She shares tips learned while transforming her own time-intensive, weed-filled yard into an easy-care landscape of seasonal color every week of the year!





An ecoPRO Certified Sustainable Landscape Professional, her gardening roots include a Bachelor in Horticulture from Washington State University. LinkedIn









Wednesday, June 3, 2026 from 6:30 – 8:00pmat North City Water DistrictThis class, designed specifically for the Northwest garden, will teach you how to enjoy the sustainable beauty of Northwest native plants.