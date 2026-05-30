Free Savvy Gardener class - Native plants for beauty and water conservation June 3, 2026
Saturday, May 30, 2026
at North City Water District
1519 NE 177th Street in Shoreline
This class, designed specifically for the Northwest garden, will teach you how to enjoy the sustainable beauty of Northwest native plants.
Naturally suited to our wet winters / dry summers, discover these low-maintenance and water-saving wonders that add seasonal color to our yards.
Join instructor Peggy Campbell as she shares her favorites for sun, shade, and part shade — along with tips to start them off right.
Class is free, but you must register to attend. Contact us in advance by email to customerservice@northcitywater.org or call our office at 206-362-8100.
Believing gardening should be fun and satisfying, Peggy Campbell enjoys showing others how to take the work out of gardening.
She shares tips learned while transforming her own time-intensive, weed-filled yard into an easy-care landscape of seasonal color every week of the year!
An ecoPRO Certified Sustainable Landscape Professional, her gardening roots include a Bachelor in Horticulture from Washington State University. LinkedIn
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