RBCA Strawberry Festival June 6, 2026

Thursday, May 28, 2026

2026 Richmond Beach Community Association (RBCA) Strawberry Festival
Saturday June 6, 2026 from 11am - 3pm
Children's Parade 10:45am

The beloved neighborhood tradition is back!

​The fun begins with our Children's Parade, marching at 10:45am. This year, it is Animal Adventure themed - think jungle animals, ocean creatures & backyard critters. 

If it walks, flies, swims, slithers or roars, it fits the theme!

Games, music, snacks & drinks, coffee & food trucks, themed swag and sponsor booths will fill the space at our RB Community Park 2201 NW 197th St, Shoreline WA 98177.

Volunteering is fun and SO appreciated by your neighbors! Sign up for opportunities here.

Entertainment On Stage: enjoy the funk & soul musings of Souled Out and the wildly popular Salsa band, Elere. Entertainment is free and open to the public!

Our delicious food vendors include Vulpine Espresso (coffee, tea, energy drinks, treats), La Casa de Amigos (Mexican), Where Ya At, Matt? (Southern/Creole Street Food) and Oskars (pizza).


Posted by DKH at 12:38 AM
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