Weekday closures on NE 185th Street to begin Thursday, May 28, 2026

Thursday, May 28, 2026


Weekday closures on both directions of NE 185th Street begin Thursday, May 28, 2026 near the intersection with SR 104 & 35th Avenue NE for WSDOT sewer installation.

From 7am to 5pm, Monday through Friday, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close NE 185th Street near Lyon Creek. Signed detours will guide people around the road closure.

Construction will happen on NE 185th Street at the same time as the around-the-clock closure on 35th Avenue NE that is expected to continue into mid-June.


Posted by DKH at 12:47 AM
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