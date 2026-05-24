Summer Blowout Garage and Thrift Sale with 100% of proceeds going to Seattle Children's Hospital May 31, 2026

Sunday, May 24, 2026

Look for their hand made greeting cards at the Garage Sale
The Pink Polka Dots Junior Guild raises money for Pediatric Brain Cancer research at Seattle Children's Hospital. 

They raise money through handmade cards, annual events, and craft fairs. 

This year is the guild's 20th anniversary, and to commemorate they are hosting a Summer Blowout Garage & Thrift Sale, which was the guild's first ever event in 2006.

Date: Sunday, May 31, 2026
Time: 9am - 2pm
Address: 16730 45th Ave NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155

What to expect:
  • Vintage Clothing
  • Jewelry & Accessories
  • Seasonal Outdoor Goods
  • Household finds and Furniture
  • Kids Toys and Games
  • And much more!


Posted by DKH at 2:43 AM
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