Summer Blowout Garage and Thrift Sale with 100% of proceeds going to Seattle Children's Hospital May 31, 2026
Sunday, May 24, 2026
|Look for their hand made greeting cards at the Garage Sale
They raise money through handmade cards, annual events, and craft fairs.
This year is the guild's 20th anniversary, and to commemorate they are hosting a Summer Blowout Garage & Thrift Sale, which was the guild's first ever event in 2006.
Date: Sunday, May 31, 2026
Time: 9am - 2pm
Address: 16730 45th Ave NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
Date: Sunday, May 31, 2026
Time: 9am - 2pm
Address: 16730 45th Ave NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
What to expect:
- Vintage Clothing
- Jewelry & Accessories
- Seasonal Outdoor Goods
- Household finds and Furniture
- Kids Toys and Games
- And much more!
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