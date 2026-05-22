Jobs: City of Shoreline Plans Examiner II

City of Shoreline

Plans Examiner II

Job type: Full-Time Regular

Salary: $48.65 - $59.19 Hourly

Opening date: 05/15/2026

Shoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.





Shoreline is looking for a confident and resourceful Plans Examiner II to join the Planning and Community Development Department. This position responds to inquiries from developers, contractors and the general public regarding building code compliance issues; reviews and approves building plans and applications for building permits; serves as project manager for building project review; conducts on-site inspections of buildings for code compliance; and performs a variety of plans examination tasks relative to its assigned area of responsibility.





The successful candidate will be organized, enjoy learning and being part of a team that values continuous improvement, and is able to pivot to new permitting process change assignments.





The Planning and Community Development Department leads long-range planning, and coordinates reviews, processes, and inspects building permits. The department is committed to bringing the community’s vision of a welcoming, equitable, sustainable, and safe community into being by providing exceptional customer service, community guidance, and creative problem solving.

Shoreline is a growing and diversifying community of over 60,000 people located directly north of Seattle in King County, Washington. The City is in the midst of an exciting transformation, with significant growth and development in recent years. At the City of Shoreline, you will be part of the team at the forefront of this transformation.





Closing date 5-31-2026 11:59PM PST