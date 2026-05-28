Business Spotlight: Craft Roasted Coffee in Shoreline





There’s something special about a cup of coffee you can count on, fresh, consistent, and made with care. That’s exactly what Orcabay Coffee brings to Shoreline. This local roasting business focuses on simple, honest coffee done right, building trust one batch at a time. With a commitment to quality and a deep appreciation for the Shoreline community, Orcabay Coffee is quickly becoming a go-to for neighbors who value reliability and great flavor in every cup.A: 2 yearsA: We started our coffee roasting business with a simple goal: to create fresh, honest coffee that people can trust and enjoy every day. After years of working in the food industry, we wanted to build something of our own that focuses on quality, consistency, and care. Coffee felt like the perfect way to connect with people in a meaningful and everyday way.A: We provide freshly roasted, small-batch coffee to our local community. Our focus is on delivering consistent quality and freshness, whether customers are brewing at home or enjoying coffee with friends and family. We also aim to make good coffee more accessible and reliable for our neighbors.A: What we love most about Shoreline is the strong sense of community. People genuinely support local businesses, and there’s a welcoming, down-to-earth atmosphere. It’s a place where relationships matter, and that makes running a small business here very meaningful.A: We chose Shoreline because it offers a great balance of community, accessibility, and opportunity for small businesses. It’s close to everything, but still feels local and connected. We wanted to grow our business in a place where we could build long-term relationships with our customers.A: We wish customers knew how much attention goes into every batch of coffee we roast. From selecting beans to roasting and packaging, everything is done with care and intention. Even though it may seem simple, a lot of thought goes into making sure each bag meets our standards.A: What inspires us each day is the process itself—roasting better coffee, improving consistency, and serving our customers reliably. Seeing people come back and enjoy what we make keeps us motivated to keep refining what we do.A: One of our proudest moments has been seeing repeat customers come back and trust our coffee. Building that kind of consistency and reliability from the ground up means a lot to us.A: We focus on consistency, honesty, and simplicity. Our goal is to provide a product that customers can rely on every time. What sets us apart is our attention to detail and our commitment to quality without overcomplicating things.A: Focus on consistency and building trust with the local community. Shoreline is a place where people value reliability and relationships, so taking the time to do things right makes a big difference.A: We support the community by providing a reliable local product and by participating in local events whenever possible. We believe that staying connected and accessible is one of the best ways to contribute.A: We’d love to see even more opportunities for small local businesses to connect with the community, such as more markets, events, and shared spaces.A: Our goal is to continue growing steadily while maintaining quality and consistency. We plan to expand our local presence, participate in more community events, and make our coffee more accessible to Shoreline residents.A: We’re currently preparing to participate in local markets and community events in Shoreline, and we’re excited to connect with more people in person soon.A: Our coffee is roasted in small batches with a strong focus on consistency and freshness. We don’t chase trends—we focus on making coffee that people can enjoy every day, with reliable quality they can trust.206-446-6359Facebook: