Flags at Half-staff May 30, 2026
Thursday, May 28, 2026
From Gov. Ferguson:
I am deeply saddened by the death of former Senator and Rep. Samuel “Sam” Hunt, and direct that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff in his memory on Saturday, May 30, 2026.
I have no objection to agencies lowering the flags at the close of business on Friday, May 29, 2026. Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Saturday, May 30, 2026, or first thing Monday morning, June 1, 2026.
Other government entities, individuals, and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.
A memorial service will take place on May 30, 2026, in Olympia, WA.
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