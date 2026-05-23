Shorewood takes 69 students to Washington State technology student association conference

Shorewood students at Washington State Technology Student Association (TSA) conference

Shorewood High School brought their biggest group ever to the Washington State Technology Student Association (TSA) conference: 69 students! Shorewood High School brought their biggest group ever to the Washington State Technology Student Association (TSA) conference: 69 students!



The team, led by advisors Tammy Ceesay and Shannon McMaster, had a strong showing in Spokane and exhibited strong leadership, taking on statewide roles for the coming school year.





2nd Place winners

Left: Annabelle Pintea & Ellie Swartzwelder

Right: Grace Halloran & Reese Davison

2nd Place

Animation: Annabelle Pintea & Ellie Swartzwelder

Data Science: Reese Davison & Grace Halloran Animation: Annabelle Pintea & Ellie SwartzwelderData Science: Reese Davison & Grace Halloran





3rd Place finishers Velvet Wu, Reese Davison, Coren Murphy

3rd Place

STEM Mass Media: Reese Davison, Coren Murphy & Velvet Wu

Finalists (Top 5)

Catapult: Emily Tian & Zayne Cornelius (5th)

Data Science: Ellery Ang Lee & Sebi Pintea (4th)

Extemporaneous Speech: Reese Davison (4th)

Photo Tech: Yevoa Gomilko (4th) and Jay Olander (5th)

Prepared Presentation: Reese Davison (4th)

Promotional Design: Eloise Reinhardt (4th)

System Control: Corey Ip, Cheng Yang, & Kenneth Chen (4th)



STEM Mass Media: Reese Davison, Coren Murphy & Velvet WuCatapult: Emily Tian & Zayne Cornelius (5th)Data Science: Ellery Ang Lee & Sebi Pintea (4th)Extemporaneous Speech: Reese Davison (4th)Photo Tech: Yevoa Gomilko (4th) and Jay Olander (5th)Prepared Presentation: Reese Davison (4th)Promotional Design: Eloise Reinhardt (4th)System Control: Corey Ip, Cheng Yang, & Kenneth Chen (4th)

Two Shorewood students are among the six state officers

Reese Davison and Cheng Yang

And, two of our Shorewood students were selected as new Washington TSA State officers! And,

Reese Davison (Vice President, second from left on stage) and

Cheng Yang (Sergeant at Arms, second from right). They will be two of the 6 Washington TSA Members leading our state during the 26-27 school year. They will be two of the 6 Washington TSA Members leading our state during the 26-27 school year.





--Photos courtesy Shoreline Schools















