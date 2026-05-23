Shorewood takes 69 students to Washington State technology student association conference

Saturday, May 23, 2026

Shorewood students at Washington State Technology Student Association (TSA) conference

Shorewood High School brought their biggest group ever to the Washington State Technology Student Association (TSA) conference: 69 students!

The team, led by advisors Tammy Ceesay and Shannon McMaster, had a strong showing in Spokane and exhibited strong leadership, taking on statewide roles for the coming school year.

2nd Place winners
Left: Annabelle Pintea & Ellie Swartzwelder
Right: Grace Halloran & Reese Davison
2nd Place
Animation: Annabelle Pintea & Ellie Swartzwelder
Data Science: Reese Davison & Grace Halloran

3rd Place finishers Velvet Wu, Reese Davison, Coren Murphy
3rd Place
STEM Mass Media: Reese Davison, Coren Murphy & Velvet Wu
Finalists (Top 5)
Catapult: Emily Tian & Zayne Cornelius (5th)
Data Science: Ellery Ang Lee & Sebi Pintea (4th)
Extemporaneous Speech: Reese Davison (4th)
Photo Tech: Yevoa Gomilko (4th) and Jay Olander (5th)
Prepared Presentation: Reese Davison (4th)
Promotional Design: Eloise Reinhardt (4th)
System Control: Corey Ip, Cheng Yang, & Kenneth Chen (4th)

Two Shorewood students are among the six state officers
Reese Davison and Cheng Yang

And, two of our Shorewood students were selected as new Washington TSA State officers! 
  • Reese Davison (Vice President, second from left on stage) and 
  • Cheng Yang (Sergeant at Arms, second from right). 
They will be two of the 6 Washington TSA Members leading our state during the 26-27 school year.

--Photos courtesy Shoreline Schools




Posted by DKH at 3:31 AM
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