Shorewood takes 69 students to Washington State technology student association conference
Saturday, May 23, 2026
|Shorewood students at Washington State Technology Student Association (TSA) conference
Shorewood High School brought their biggest group ever to the Washington State Technology Student Association (TSA) conference: 69 students!
The team, led by advisors Tammy Ceesay and Shannon McMaster, had a strong showing in Spokane and exhibited strong leadership, taking on statewide roles for the coming school year.
|2nd Place winners
Left: Annabelle Pintea & Ellie Swartzwelder
Right: Grace Halloran & Reese Davison
2nd Place
Animation: Annabelle Pintea & Ellie Swartzwelder
Data Science: Reese Davison & Grace Halloran
Animation: Annabelle Pintea & Ellie Swartzwelder
Data Science: Reese Davison & Grace Halloran
|3rd Place finishers Velvet Wu, Reese Davison, Coren Murphy
3rd Place
STEM Mass Media: Reese Davison, Coren Murphy & Velvet Wu
Finalists (Top 5)
Catapult: Emily Tian & Zayne Cornelius (5th)
Data Science: Ellery Ang Lee & Sebi Pintea (4th)
Extemporaneous Speech: Reese Davison (4th)
Photo Tech: Yevoa Gomilko (4th) and Jay Olander (5th)
Prepared Presentation: Reese Davison (4th)
Promotional Design: Eloise Reinhardt (4th)
System Control: Corey Ip, Cheng Yang, & Kenneth Chen (4th)
STEM Mass Media: Reese Davison, Coren Murphy & Velvet Wu
Finalists (Top 5)
Catapult: Emily Tian & Zayne Cornelius (5th)
Data Science: Ellery Ang Lee & Sebi Pintea (4th)
Extemporaneous Speech: Reese Davison (4th)
Photo Tech: Yevoa Gomilko (4th) and Jay Olander (5th)
Prepared Presentation: Reese Davison (4th)
Promotional Design: Eloise Reinhardt (4th)
System Control: Corey Ip, Cheng Yang, & Kenneth Chen (4th)
|Two Shorewood students are among the six state officers
Reese Davison and Cheng Yang
And, two of our Shorewood students were selected as new Washington TSA State officers!
- Reese Davison (Vice President, second from left on stage) and
- Cheng Yang (Sergeant at Arms, second from right).
--Photos courtesy Shoreline Schools
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