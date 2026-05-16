Jewish American Heritage Month proclaimed in Shoreline

Saturday, May 16, 2026

L-R Mayor Betsy Robertson, CM Keith Scully, Nevet Basker from  Washingtonians for a Brighter Future, Rabbi Sadya Davidoff of Chabad Jewish Center of Shoreline

This past Monday, May 10, 2026 Mayor Betsy Robertson issued a proclamation recognizing the month of May as Jewish American Heritage Month in Shoreline.

Each May, hundreds of organizations and Americans of all backgrounds join together to discover, explore, and celebrate the vibrant and varied American Jewish experience from the dawn of our nation to the present day.

It was a distinct honor for Rabbi Sadya Davidoff of Chabad Jewish Center of Shoreline to accept this significant proclamation and express gratitude to Mayor Robertson on behalf of the Jewish community.

A special thanks to Council Member Keith Scully and Nevet Basker from Washingtonians for a Brighter Future for their efforts in spearheading this proclamation locally.

Representatives from AJC Seattle were invited to participate in this special council meeting as well.


Posted by DKH at 11:18 PM
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