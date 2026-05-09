Youth soccer jamboree in Shoreline July 12, 2026

Saturday, May 9, 2026

Get ready to kick off the excitement of International Soccer in Shoreline! 

Priority registration for Shoreline youth ages 8-12 through May 12, 2026.

The City of Shoreline and Seattle Youth Soccer Association are bringing the energy of International Soccer right here to our Shoreline community!

Jamboree games will be played Sunday July 12, 2026, at Shoreline Park Fields A & B 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155.

This event is free to register. Spaces are limited.

Register here


Posted by DKH at 2:35 AM
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