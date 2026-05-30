Letter to the Editor: Praise for Irons Brothers Construction

To the Editor:









My home was not in disrepair - it was just older (1955). I found him through the Master Builders Association. Initially he and a crew member completed a difficult railing up the steep hill in my backyard that other contractors still won’t bid. Then, in no particular order, he and his team completely redid the pink kitchen from the ground up, updated the tired, turquoise blue bathroom by replacing the old bathtub with a roomy step-in shower, two sinks instead of one, and a new counter.





He creatively worked around a large window that let in natural light. Another contractor I contacted would not even consider that idea. He replaced the hollow core doors throughout the house with beautiful solid wood doors, replaced single pane sliding glass doors with new lighter multi-paned glass.





My large storage shed was redesigned twice as my needs changed over the years, the front porch enlarged from a small 2-step entry to a large porch with room for seating. He added a wide concrete sidewalk around the house, added a dutch door to add light to a side door and more. Pictures I provided as examples he improved upon.



As the years passed he started including "aging in place" changes that I didn’t appreciate then but do now. He never pushed. He and his wife Melissa, and his friendly professional crew were a gift that I thank every day.



His focus has changed over the years but his work ethic has not.





Pam Cross

Shoreline







