Hospice care and quality of life June 2, 2026

Laurel Cove is pleased to announce a special presentation by Jesse Lewandowski, who will engage in a discussion about when to start thinking about hospice care, as well as quality of life towards the end of our journey.

This free event is open to residents, families, and community members. Free refreshments will be provided!June 2, 2026 from 1 to 2pmPlease RSVP by contacting Michaël Francart:We hope you can join us for this informative and meaningful presentation. We look forward to welcoming you.