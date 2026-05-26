Hospice care and quality of life June 2, 2026

Tuesday, May 26, 2026


Laurel Cove is pleased to announce a special presentation by Jesse Lewandowski, who will engage in a discussion about when to start thinking about hospice care, as well as quality of life towards the end of our journey. 

This free event is open to residents, families, and community members. Free refreshments will be provided!

June 2, 2026 from 1 to 2pm

Laurel Cove
17201 15th Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155

Please RSVP by contacting Michaël Francart:
We hope you can join us for this informative and meaningful presentation. We look forward to welcoming you.


Posted by DKH at 4:05 AM
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