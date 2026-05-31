Shoreline Schools (Family Friendly) Pride Dessert Potluck June 4, 2026

Sunday, May 31, 2026


The Shoreline Schools (Family Friendly) Pride Dessert Potluck - features family activities, student-led performances, community tables, and Pride Book Fair hosted by Third Place Books. 

 
Thursday June 4, 2026
5:30 - 7:30 pm
Shoreline Center - 18560 1st Ave NE
(North End of Shoreline Center by tennis courts)

RSVP required - Register here

Hosted by Shoreline Schools and Shoreline PTA Council 6.12


Posted by DKH at 2:41 AM
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