Shoreline Schools (Family Friendly) Pride Dessert Potluck June 4, 2026
Sunday, May 31, 2026
The Shoreline Schools (Family Friendly) Pride Dessert Potluck - features family activities, student-led performances, community tables, and Pride Book Fair hosted by Third Place Books.
Thursday June 4, 2026
5:30 - 7:30 pm
Shoreline Center - 18560 1st Ave NE
(North End of Shoreline Center by tennis courts)
RSVP required - Register here
Hosted by Shoreline Schools and Shoreline PTA Council 6.12
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