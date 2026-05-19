America at 250: Activism and Political Participation in the West
Tuesday, May 19, 2026
Thursday, May 28, 2026 from 5:30 - 7:00pm
Presented by Winnick & Associates, Shoreline College,
and the City of Shoreline
Shoreline Community College, PUB
16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
Public event. Free.
In the second part of the America at 250: Roots, Resistance, and Renewal series, join Shoreline City Councilmember Chris Roberts and Dr. Kyle Kinoshita to explore how communities engage in activism and participate in politics.
Chris Roberts traces his family’s journey through the long, uneven history of Native voting rights in the United States and explores the evolving role of tribal citizens in civic life. Roberts is an enrolled member of the Choctaw nation of Oklahoma.
Dr. Kyle Kinoshita, retired Chief of Curriculum, Assessment and Instruction for Seattle Public Schools and a member of the Japanese American Citizens League, examines how Japanese Americans turned to the First Amendments —speech, assembly, and the right to petition—in their pursuit of justice after wartime incarceration.
After each speaker, there will be short facilitated discussions with participants.
RSVP here
Location: PUB, Building 9000, 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133
Date and time: Thursday May 21, 2026 5:30pm
Shoreline Community College, PUB
16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
Public event. Free.
In the second part of the America at 250: Roots, Resistance, and Renewal series, join Shoreline City Councilmember Chris Roberts and Dr. Kyle Kinoshita to explore how communities engage in activism and participate in politics.
Chris Roberts traces his family’s journey through the long, uneven history of Native voting rights in the United States and explores the evolving role of tribal citizens in civic life. Roberts is an enrolled member of the Choctaw nation of Oklahoma.
Dr. Kyle Kinoshita, retired Chief of Curriculum, Assessment and Instruction for Seattle Public Schools and a member of the Japanese American Citizens League, examines how Japanese Americans turned to the First Amendments —speech, assembly, and the right to petition—in their pursuit of justice after wartime incarceration.
After each speaker, there will be short facilitated discussions with participants.
RSVP here
Reminder: The first session of the series will be Roots, Resistance & Renewal with Fern Renville (see previous article)
Location: PUB, Building 9000, 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133
Date and time: Thursday May 21, 2026 5:30pm
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