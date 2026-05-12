Lane closures on Aurora start Tuesday 5-12-2026 at 7:30am

Tuesday, May 12, 2026


Public Works crews will be excavating the vegetative median on Aurora Ave north of 175th starting Tuesday, 5/12/26 at 7:30am.

This will require closing the northbound lane adjacent to the median and the southbound left-turn lane to eastbound 175th St.

One turn lane will remain open to allow traffic to access eastbound 175th St.

These closures are necessary for staff and trucks to work on removing dirt and vegetation and installing gravel to prep for a stamped concrete pour next week on 5/19/26.

Expect some slowdowns due to the reduced turn capacity.

Traffic can continue to use N 185th St for eastbound routes to I-5.


Posted by DKH at 2:12 AM
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