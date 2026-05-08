Jobs: WSDOT Design Project Team Lead (TE3)
Friday, May 8, 2026
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$82,858 – $111,409 Annually
Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Northwest Region is seeking two Transportation Engineers (Design Project Team Leads) to join our SnoKing Design office.
In these leadership roles, you will guide a team of engineers and technicians in developing Plans, Specifications & Estimates (PS&E) packages for critical highway projects that support safety, mobility, and long‑term infrastructure across the region.
See link for more information, including details on how to apply: LINK
See link for more information, including details on how to apply: LINK
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