Jobs: City of Lake Forest Park
Friday, May 8, 2026
Senior Judicial Specialist
$33.26 - $44.35 Hourly
Full time
This is a great opportunity for someone looking to serve the Lake Forest Park community.
This is a great opportunity for someone looking to serve the Lake Forest Park community.
Our Judicial Specialists are a vital link between the public and the legal system, so finding someone who can balance administrative precision with a helpful attitude is key.
A standout applicant for this role will have experience handling sensitive legal documents and maintaining digital record systems, the ability to explain complex court procedures to citizens in a clear, calm, and professional manner, and be comfortable working directly in the courtroom, assisting the judge, and managing the flow of proceedings.
Learn more and apply here
Learn more and apply here
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