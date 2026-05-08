Jobs: City of Lake Forest Park

Senior Judicial Specialist

$33.26 - $44.35 Hourly

Full time



This is a great opportunity for someone looking to serve the Lake Forest Park community.









Learn more and apply here A standout applicant for this role will have experience handling sensitive legal documents and maintaining digital record systems, the ability to explain complex court procedures to citizens in a clear, calm, and professional manner, and be comfortable working directly in the courtroom, assisting the judge, and managing the flow of proceedings.







Our Judicial Specialists are a vital link between the public and the legal system, so finding someone who can balance administrative precision with a helpful attitude is key.