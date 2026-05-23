Tim Tyler retires from Shoreline Fire after 29 years of service

Tim’s journey started in a way only he could describe—stepping into a line, not realizing at the time it would lead to a lifelong career of purpose, brotherhood, and impact.

the adrenaline of advancing a hose line into a fire,

the responsibility of driving the rig through traffic with lights and sirens,

and the quiet, meaningful moments—coffee at the table, conversations after tough calls, and shared meals at the station.

From that moment on, he built a legacy defined by service, humility, and heart.Over nearly three decades, Tim has been more than a firefighter and paramedic—he’s been a mentor, a steady presence, a trusted partner, and family to those he served alongside. He’s experienced the full spectrum of this job:What stands out most is the difference Tim made in people’s lives on their worst days—and the way he showed up for his crew every single shift.Tim leaves this career on his own terms—still loving the job, still giving his best, and choosing to step away with gratitude rather than burnout. That decision reflects the same wisdom and perspective he carried throughout his career.Tim, thank you for your service, your leadership, and the legacy you leave behind.