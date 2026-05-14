Jobs: WSDOT IT System Administrator – Senior/Specialist

Thursday, May 14, 2026

WSDOT
IT System Administrator – Senior/Specialist
Shoreline, WA – Headquarters
$97,393 – $130,898 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is seeking an IT Systems Administrator (Senior/Specialist) for a vacancy in Shoreline, WA. The position’s duties include Windows server administration, Active Directory administration, server backup and restore, application management, VMWare, cloud services, network diagnostics and troubleshooting, and operational technology management in an active directory environment. A strong candidate will possess advanced systems and network administration expertise, strong troubleshooting skills, and experience supporting complex and mission-critical environments.

See link for more information, including details on how to apply: LINK


Posted by DKH at 1:49 AM
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