Jobs: North City Water District - Executive Assistant / Operational Support Person

Thursday, May 14, 2026


North City Water District
Executive Assistant / Operational Support Person
Hourly Wage:  $40.00 to $48.66/hour depending on experience
Resumes Due: on or before Thursday May 21, 2026
First Review/Interviews: the week of May 26 and June 1, 2026

Why Work for North City Water District?

Founded in 1931, North City Water District currently serves approximately 27,000 people within the cities of Shoreline and Lake Forest Park, covering a roughly 5 square mile area. As a public water district, we operate independently from the Cities of Lake Forest Park and Shoreline.

Our District is governed by a three member Board of Commissioners elected by the voters in our service area. We employ a variety of professional staff including civil engineers, accountants, operations personnel, and administrative staff, all overseen by a District Manager. Together, our mission is to provide high quality drinking water to our community in a manner that promotes conservation, maintains customers’ trust and protects their financial investment in the District.

North City Water District believes our employees are the key to our success; we work hard to ensure a strong, supportive, team environment. We are an Equal Opportunity Employer, and a drug, alcohol and tobacco/nicotine-free work environment. 

Full-time employees receive the following benefits:
  • Competitive Wages
  • Employee Assistance Counseling Training
  • Optional participation in State of Washington Department of Retirement Systems Deferred Compensation Program
  • Participation in State of Washington’s Health Care Authority’s Medical and Dental Benefit plans
  • Participation in State of Washington Department of Retirement Systems Plan
  • Vacation and Sick Leave Programs
  • VEBA Medical Savings Account
Read the Job Description >

Download the Employment Application >


Posted by DKH at 1:36 AM
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