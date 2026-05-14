Jobs: North City Water District - Executive Assistant / Operational Support Person

Resumes Due: on or before Thursday May 21, 2026

First Review/Interviews: the week of May 26 and June 1, 2026



Why Work for North City Water District?



Founded in 1931, North City Water District currently serves approximately 27,000 people within the cities of Shoreline and Lake Forest Park, covering a roughly 5 square mile area. As a public water district, we operate independently from the Cities of Lake Forest Park and Shoreline.



Our District is governed by a three member Board of Commissioners elected by the voters in our service area. We employ a variety of professional staff including civil engineers, accountants, operations personnel, and administrative staff, all overseen by a District Manager. Together, our mission is to provide high quality drinking water to our community in a manner that promotes conservation, maintains customers’ trust and protects their financial investment in the District.



North City Water District believes our employees are the key to our success; we work hard to ensure a strong, supportive, team environment. We are an Equal Opportunity Employer, and a drug, alcohol and tobacco/nicotine-free work environment.





Full-time employees receive the following benefits:

Competitive Wages

Employee Assistance Counseling Training

Optional participation in State of Washington Department of Retirement Systems Deferred Compensation Program

Participation in State of Washington’s Health Care Authority’s Medical and Dental Benefit plans

Participation in State of Washington Department of Retirement Systems Plan

Vacation and Sick Leave Programs

VEBA Medical Savings Account Read the Job Description >



Download the Employment Application >

Hourly Wage: $40.00 to $48.66/hour depending on experience