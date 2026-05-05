Lake Forest Park Garden Club Plant Sale Saturday May 16th

Our annual plant sale will be held on Saturday, May 16th from 9 am until 2 pm or until we sell out.





Find us at:

Lake Forest Park Elementary School.

18500 37th Ave NE

Lake Forest Park, WA 98155





Holding our plant sale later than most of the others means we are able to offer more mature potted plants and we may be your last change to shop for those unique plants that you couldn't find elsewhere.





We pride ourselves by producing plants not normally available at other local plant sales and they are all "local grown" – fancy coleus, unique vegetables, native and forgotten perennials, pollinators, and now we are offering zone 9 items including the Fuchsia tree which can grow to 10-12 ft tall and our "Tree Dahlia" that can grow to 15 ft in a season.





Our members grow vegetable and flower starts and contribute many unusual plants from their yards due to their high demand and suitability for the Pacific Northwest climate. Our plants are locally adapted and will thrive in our area. We also have many pots and planters full of gorgeous flowers for sale at reasonable prices.





If you are looking for heritage plants remember that many of the contributors to the sale live in gardens that were established over 100 years ago. They are happy to share their proven plant history. We also usually have a good selection of garden tools and garden art, along with a plethora of decorative pots and planters.











