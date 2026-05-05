Kenmore Library to close May 15-29 for HVAC replacement
Tuesday, May 5, 2026
Here's what to expect during the library closure:
- The interior of the building will be closed. Meeting rooms, computer reservations, and printing services will be unavailable.
- 5/16 "Relentless" author visit moved to Kenmore City Hall.
- 5/20 Cook's Book Group moved to the Bothell Library.
- 5/22 Afternoon Book Group moved to the Lake Forest Park Library.
- 5/30 “Sharp” author visit being rescheduled.
Holds will not be automatically rerouted, but patrons may choose a different pickup location in their accounts. Holds routed to Kenmore will be extended through the closure.
While Kenmore Library is closed:
- Use our library locations page to find another nearby library.
- Contact Ask KCLS by phone, email, or chat for help with questions about your account.
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