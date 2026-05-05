Kenmore Library to close May 15-29 for HVAC replacement

Tuesday, May 5, 2026

The Kenmore Library will be closed May 15-29 for HVAC system replacement and roof repairs.

Here's what to expect during the library closure:
  • The interior of the building will be closed. Meeting rooms, computer reservations, and printing services will be unavailable.
Most programs and events during this time have been cancelled with these exceptions:
The exterior book drop will not be open for returns. Nearby Lake Forest Park, Shoreline and Bothell Libraries will be open for all services.

Holds will not be automatically rerouted, but patrons may choose a different pickup location in their accounts. Holds routed to Kenmore will be extended through the closure.

While Kenmore Library is closed:



Posted by Carl Dinse at 10:28 PM
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