Kenmore Library to close May 15-29 for HVAC replacement

The Kenmore Library will be closed May 15-29 for HVAC system replacement and roof repairs.

Here's what to expect during the library closure:

The interior of the building will be closed. Meeting rooms, computer reservations, and printing services will be unavailable. Most programs and events during this time have been cancelled with these exceptions:





Holds will not be automatically rerouted, but patrons may choose a different pickup location in their accounts. Holds routed to Kenmore will be extended through the closure.





While Kenmore Library is closed:

Use our library locations page to find another nearby library.

Contact Ask KCLS by phone, email, or chat for help with questions about your account.









