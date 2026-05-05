The Mysterious Affair at Styles at the Driftwood Players opens May 15, 2026





The year is 1916 and, injured in WWI, Hastings finds himself convalescing at the manor of his old friend, John Cavendish.





But when John's mother is poisoned in the middle of the night, everyone becomes a suspect.





The only person who can solve the crime is none other than the famed Belgium detective, Hercule Poirot.





Agatha Christie's gifts of misdirection are on full display as red herrings, twists, and turns lead the audience on a dizzying journey to find out whodunnit.





May 15 - June 7 at the Wade James Theatre 950 Main St, Edmonds, WA 98020 Thursdays-Saturdays at 8pm, Sundays at 2pm

*Our 2pm matinee performances are sold out or only have single tickets remaining. There is still some availability for our Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evening performances, with the most availability on 6/4, 6/5, and 6/6. TICKETS: $28 General Adult (19-59); $25 Youth/Senior/Military available online

or by phone at 425-774-9600





Adapted for the stage by Kate DanleyDirected by Bryar Freed-GoldenThis faithful, new adaptation of Agatha Christie's novel The Mysterious Affair at Styles introduces audiences to the first mystery of Hercule Poirot.