The Mysterious Affair at Styles at the Driftwood Players opens May 15, 2026

Tuesday, May 5, 2026

Agatha Christie's
The Mysterious Affair at Styles
Adapted for the stage by Kate Danley
Directed by Bryar Freed-Golden

This faithful, new adaptation of Agatha Christie's novel The Mysterious Affair at Styles introduces audiences to the first mystery of Hercule Poirot. 

The year is 1916 and, injured in WWI, Hastings finds himself convalescing at the manor of his old friend, John Cavendish. 

But when John's mother is poisoned in the middle of the night, everyone becomes a suspect. 

The only person who can solve the crime is none other than the famed Belgium detective, Hercule Poirot. 

Agatha Christie's gifts of misdirection are on full display as red herrings, twists, and turns lead the audience on a dizzying journey to find out whodunnit.

  • Thursdays-Saturdays at 8pm, Sundays at 2pm
  • *Our 2pm matinee performances are sold out or only have single tickets remaining. There is still some availability for our Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evening performances, with the most availability on 6/4, 6/5, and 6/6.
TICKETS: $28 General Adult (19-59); $25 Youth/Senior/Military

Posted by DKH at 10:26 PM
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