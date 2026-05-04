Lake Forest Park Community town Hall May 20th

Ask a question and get an answer at the first ever community sponsored Lake Forest Park Town Hall.





Wednesday, May 20th

6:30 - Open House,

7:00 – 8:30 pm Program





Third Place Commons 17171 Bothell Way NE Lake Forest Park, WA, 98155





LFP is busy. Fish passages, traffic circles, traffic detours, staff changes, Police chief retirement, housing codes changing and who knows what else? Local community organizations along with local volunteers organized the May 20th Town Hall so that residents can learn what their Mayor and City council members are working on for our LFP community. This will be followed by a question-and-answer session for residents to express their desires and questions.







