Local teacher honored by state organization for excellence in education

Veronica Cook, left, was awarded the Washington State Alpha Delta Kappa

Excellence in Education Award

Veronica "Roni" Cook, Special Disabilities Teacher for the Mukilteo School District, and formerly a teacher in the Shoreline School District, was awarded the Washington State Alpha Delta Kappa Excellence in Education Award at the Washington State Alpha Delta Kappa Convention in Yakima in April. Veronica "Roni" Cook, Special Disabilities Teacher for the Mukilteo School District, and formerly a teacher in the Shoreline School District, was awarded the Washington State Alpha Delta Kappa Excellence in Education Award at the Washington State Alpha Delta Kappa Convention in Yakima in April.





--Mary Jo Heller









Every two years, this honor is awarded to one Alpha Delta Kappa teacher in each state, to recognize members who are active educators for their outstanding contributions to education.The honor was adjudicated by a seven member panel from the Northwest Region of Alpha Delta Kappa, one member from each of six Northwest states of Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington, and Wyoming as well as the Regional President.Ms Cook was awarded a trophy and $700. She now advances to the Regional level, and if selected, to the International level, where the awards are $1000, and $5000 respectively.Alpha Delta Kappa is an International fraternal organization of 24,000 members that empowers women educators to advance educational excellence, altruism and world understanding. One of their goals is to honor outstanding women educators, and to strengthen the educational profession.