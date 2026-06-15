Summer Splash Party at Sunset Park July 11, 2026





Get wet with sprinklers, zoom down a huge slip n’ slide, blow big bubbles, send water balloons flying from a giant slingshot, play in the baby pools....and have family fun all for free.





Bring your beach towels, leave your dogs at home, and prepare for a great afternoon.







Contact Contact Pete Gerhard to volunteer or with questions.









FreeYou are invited to join in the fun when Richmond Highlands Neighborhood Association turns Sunset Park into a Summer Splash Party!