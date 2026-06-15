Summer Splash Party at Sunset Park July 11, 2026
Monday, June 15, 2026
Free
You are invited to join in the fun when Richmond Highlands Neighborhood Association turns Sunset Park into a Summer Splash Party!
Looking forward to seeing you at Sunset School Park, 17800 10th Ave NW, Shoreline 98177.
Contact Pete Gerhard to volunteer or with questions.
You are invited to join in the fun when Richmond Highlands Neighborhood Association turns Sunset Park into a Summer Splash Party!
Get wet with sprinklers, zoom down a huge slip n’ slide, blow big bubbles, send water balloons flying from a giant slingshot, play in the baby pools....and have family fun all for free.
Bring your beach towels, leave your dogs at home, and prepare for a great afternoon.
Looking forward to seeing you at Sunset School Park, 17800 10th Ave NW, Shoreline 98177.
Contact Pete Gerhard to volunteer or with questions.
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