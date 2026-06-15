Summer Splash Party at Sunset Park July 11, 2026

Monday, June 15, 2026


Summer Splash Party
Saturday, July 11, 2026 from 3 - 5 pm
Free

You are invited to join in the fun when Richmond Highlands Neighborhood Association turns Sunset Park into a Summer Splash Party! 

Get wet with sprinklers, zoom down a huge slip n’ slide, blow big bubbles, send water balloons flying from a giant slingshot, play in the baby pools....and have family fun all for free. 

Bring your beach towels, leave your dogs at home, and prepare for a great afternoon.


Contact Pete Gerhard to volunteer or with questions.


Posted by DKH at 4:11 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  