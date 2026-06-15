2,000 people visit the Shoreline Fire open house and pancake breakfast

Cadet Mikey Thomas helps a young visitor suit up

"Honestly, the main thing that I truly care about, as a cadet lead, is consistency," he said. "Do you show up every week? Do you show up on time every week? Do you put in effort?"

Firefighters serving pancakes

"The most rewarding part has got to be for them to see us not in an emergency setting, to see us as normal people," Michelle said. "Everyone says, 'Oh, you're heroes.' Well, no, we just get to have a really cool job and help people."

CPR training

"Seventy-nine to 80 percent of our calls are medical," Michelle explained.





A remote controlled fire hydrant warranted close inspection

"They say, 'Why do you have four fridges?' Always the question," Michelle said. "Or why do you have a few stoves? It's because we have four shifts, and each shift has its own refrigerator."

An extrication demonstration using a hydraulic rescue tool (aka "Jaws of Life")



Thomas said he hopes to become a firefighter himself. When asked what it takes to succeed, he emphasized reliability over anything else.Michelle Pidduck, the department's public information education officer, estimated that about 2,000 people attended the open house.She said one of the biggest rewards of hosting the event is giving the public a chance to see firefighters outside of emergency situations.Many visitors were surprised to learn that firefighting makes up only a portion of the department's workload.Station tours also prompted plenty of questions, especially when visitors reached the kitchen.Firefighters work 24-hour shifts beginning at 8am, although many arrive around 7:30am to relieve the outgoing crew early.At Station 51, the on-duty staffing includes three personnel assigned to a rescue rig, two assigned to an aid car, and a daytime battalion chief.Outside, firefighters demonstrated hydraulic rescue tools commonly known as the "Jaws of Life," showing how they are used to remove car doors to free trapped occupants after serious vehicle collisions.