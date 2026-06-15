2,000 people visit the Shoreline Fire open house and pancake breakfast
Monday, June 15, 2026
Families from across the area packed Shoreline Fire Department Station 51 on Saturday morning, June 13, 2026 for its annual Open House, where visitors enjoyed a free pancake breakfast while learning about the work firefighters and emergency medical technicians do every day.
|A young participant crawls through a tunnel during the firefighter challenge course
at the Station 51 Open House.
Held from 9am to noon at Station 51 (7220 NE 181st St, Kenmore), the event featured children's challenge courses, tours of fire engines and rescue vehicles, a live vehicle extrication demonstration, hands-only CPR instruction, a teddy bear clinic, and opportunities for kids to try on firefighting gear.
|Fire Chief Matt Cowan
The aroma of pancakes greeted guests as volunteers kept the griddles busy. One young volunteer estimated he had already made "probably 30 batches" by mid-morning. Asked the secret to making the perfect pancake, he smiled and replied, "Just wait for the bubbles."
The event also highlighted the department's Fire Cadet program. Volunteer Mikey Thomas helped children suit up in miniature firefighting gear while explaining what the program offers.
"It's a volunteer group for people under the age of 22," Thomas said. "We learn the basics of firefighting. Hopefully, we're getting our names out here, helping out, getting a job, you know."
|Cadet Mikey Thomas helps a young visitor suit up
Thomas said he hopes to become a firefighter himself. When asked what it takes to succeed, he emphasized reliability over anything else.
"Honestly, the main thing that I truly care about, as a cadet lead, is consistency," he said. "Do you show up every week? Do you show up on time every week? Do you put in effort?"
|Firefighters serving pancakes
Michelle Pidduck, the department's public information education officer, estimated that about 2,000 people attended the open house.
She said one of the biggest rewards of hosting the event is giving the public a chance to see firefighters outside of emergency situations.
"The most rewarding part has got to be for them to see us not in an emergency setting, to see us as normal people," Michelle said. "Everyone says, 'Oh, you're heroes.' Well, no, we just get to have a really cool job and help people."
|CPR training
Many visitors were surprised to learn that firefighting makes up only a portion of the department's workload.
"Seventy-nine to 80 percent of our calls are medical," Michelle explained.
|A remote controlled fire hydrant warranted close inspection
Station tours also prompted plenty of questions, especially when visitors reached the kitchen.
"They say, 'Why do you have four fridges?' Always the question," Michelle said. "Or why do you have a few stoves? It's because we have four shifts, and each shift has its own refrigerator."
Firefighters work 24-hour shifts beginning at 8am, although many arrive around 7:30am to relieve the outgoing crew early.
At Station 51, the on-duty staffing includes three personnel assigned to a rescue rig, two assigned to an aid car, and a daytime battalion chief.
|An extrication demonstration using a hydraulic rescue tool (aka "Jaws of Life")
Outside, firefighters demonstrated hydraulic rescue tools commonly known as the "Jaws of Life," showing how they are used to remove car doors to free trapped occupants after serious vehicle collisions.
|Learning the fire hose techniques
Visitors also had the opportunity to operate a fire hose, aiming a stream of water at a cone-shaped target in a hands-on firefighting challenge.
For many families, the appeal was simple.
"The kids were excited to see it, just wanted to check it out," one father said.
|Helmet safety, car seats, first aid, and CPR were among the education demos
Visitors also enjoyed the free pancake breakfast and explored a variety of educational booths offering information on hands-only CPR, bicycle helmet safety, and child passenger safety.
|A Lake Forest Park police officer shows a department vehicle.
By combining education, hands-on activities, and community interaction, the Station 51 Open House gave residents an opportunity to meet the people behind the uniforms and gain a better understanding of the many services their local fire department provides.
Shoreline Fire serves the cities of Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, Kenmore, and the Town of Woodway. Chief Cowan is also the administrator of the Bothell Fire Department.
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