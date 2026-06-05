Jobs: City of Shoreline Engineer II - Development Review
Friday, June 5, 2026
Job type: Full-Time Regular
Salary: $126,365.00 - $153,743.00 Annually
Opening date: 05/28/2026
Closing date: 6/14/2026 11:59
The City of Shoreline is going through an exciting period of development and increased density to support the City's vision for growth.
The APWA accredited Public Works Department is seeking an energetic and experienced person to be part of our team and serve the needs of the community. We are looking for an experienced engineer with strong customer service focus in supporting civil engineering review of development projects with the ability to effectively communicate with a variety of customers including engineers, contractors, inspectors and the public. The position requires good understanding of engineering codes, standards and best management practices specifically related to stormwater, wastewater, and roadway design.
SCOPE OF WORK
To provide responsible professional engineering assistance in the review of private development projects, in coordination with the Planning and Community Services and Public Works departments; to develop and update codes, standards, practices related to private development of public infrastructure; to serve as the project manager for various permits and projects as assigned; and to perform various office and field duties as required.
DISTINGUISHING CHARACTERISTICS
This is an advanced journey level classification. Positions at this level are distinguished from the Engineer I – Development Review by the license achieved, the level of responsibility assumed and the complexity of duties assigned. Employees perform the most difficult and responsible types of duties including the most complex projects. Employees at this level are required to be fully trained in all procedures related to assigned area or responsibility and to work independently.
Please apply at: Engineer II - Development Review
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