Jobs: City of Shoreline Facilities Maintenance Worker II
Friday, June 5, 2026
Job type: Full-Time Regular
Opening date: 05/27/2026
Closing date: 6/14/2026 11:59 PM Pacific
Salary: $37.45 - $45.57 Hourly
This job is represented by Local Union No.763. First consideration will be given to internal Local 763 members who express written interest in this job to Human Resources during the first 5-day period of this posting notice.
The City recently opened a new maintenance facility and is completing a multi-year parks capital improvement project adding new infrastructure city wide. Major features include a vehicle wash station, salt brine generating equipment, new public restrooms, boardwalks, spray parks, and irrigation systems. This work directly impacts the quality of life for coworkers and Shoreline residents on a daily basis. The successful candidate will be able to work in a team that is able to shift with changing priorities and work flexible hours to accommodate varying needs.
To perform a variety of complex and technical construction, maintenance, remodeling and/or repair of equipment and facilities and HVAC systems; to operate a variety of maintenance vehicles, equipment and tools; and to perform a variety of tasks relative to assigned area of responsibility.
Please apply at: Facilities Maintenance Worker II
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