Jobs: WSDOT IT Systems Administration (Senior Specialist)
Friday, June 5, 2026
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$97,398 – $130,989 Annually
Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is seeking a highly skilled Senior Specialist IT System Administrator to join our team in Shoreline, WA. In this critical role, you will serve as a technical leader responsible for administering, maintaining, securing, and modernizing the systems and networks that support the Northwest Region Traffic Management Center (NWR TMC) and adjacent Tunnel Fire and Life Safety systems. As a subject matter expert, you will leverage advanced technical knowledge across multiple IT disciplines to ensure the reliability, performance, and security of mission-critical infrastructure that supports the safe and efficient operation of Washington's transportation network. You will play a key role in maintaining 24/7 operational readiness by managing servers, workstations, networking, and storage environments while driving continuous improvements aligned with WSDOT Technology Services standards, policies, and strategic objectives.
See link for more information, including details on how to apply: LINK
0 comments:
Post a Comment