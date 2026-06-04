Snapdragons can snap

Photo by Lee Lageschulte

Snapdragons are a wonderful reminder of my childhood - my mother always had flowers and there was a bed of snapdragons right by the front door. Snapdragons are a wonderful reminder of my childhood - my mother always had flowers and there was a bed of snapdragons right by the front door.









It was my joy to make the dragons snap.I don't see a lot of snapdragons around here. Probably too many trees. It makes me sad to think of all the children who didn't know that you could make these friendly monsters open their jaws and snap them shut.--Diane Hettrick