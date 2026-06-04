June 10, 2026 deadline to apply for FEMA assistance from flooding damage
Thursday, June 4, 2026
|Areas near rivers experienced the most damage
Photo courtesy King County
If you experienced any damage during the December 2025 flooding, the deadline to apply for federal assistance is June 10, 2026.
You can apply for FEMA assistance by going to www.disasterassistance.gov, calling 800-621-3362, or downloading the FEMA app.
You can apply for Small Business Administration (SBA) low-interest loans at here or calling 800-659-2955.
Even if you are not sure you qualify for either, apply anyway. For in-person assistance, see locations and hours at King County emergency.
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