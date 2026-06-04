June 10, 2026 deadline to apply for FEMA assistance from flooding damage

Thursday, June 4, 2026

Areas near rivers experienced the most damage
Photo courtesy King County

If you experienced any damage during the December 2025 flooding, the deadline to apply for federal assistance is June 10, 2026. 

You can apply for FEMA assistance by going to www.disasterassistance.gov, calling 800-621-3362, or downloading the FEMA app. 

You can apply for Small Business Administration (SBA) low-interest loans at here or calling 800-659-2955. 

Even if you are not sure you qualify for either, apply anyway. For in-person assistance, see locations and hours at King County emergency.


Posted by DKH at 4:09 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  