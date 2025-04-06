King County Wastemobile at UW Bothell April 11-13, 2025
Sunday, April 6, 2025
Do you have household hazardous waste that needs disposal? The Wastemobile — King County Hazardous Waste Program — is coming to the UW – Bothell Campus (18115 Campus Way NE, Bothell 98011) from April 11-13 from 10am - 5pm.
You may drop off items such as antifreeze, batteries, gasoline, fluorescent lights, and pesticides. To view the full list of what you can and cannot bring and learn some safety tips visit the King County Household Hazardous Waste webpage or call the Household Hazards Line with King County at 206-296-4692.
If you cannot make it to the Wastemobile, do not dispose of your hazardous waste like cleaning products, batteries, or pesticides in the garbage or down the drain. Take your hazardous waste to the North Seattle Hazardous Waste drop-off site for safe disposal. 12550 Stone Ave N, Seattle WA 98133 9am - 5pm Sunday, Monday, Tuesday.
Don’t worry if you miss this one — there will be more events across King County through October! Find additional event dates here.
0 comments:
Post a Comment