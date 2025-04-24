Gate City Community Benefit for North Helpline May 1 - 17, 2025
Thursday, April 24, 2025
8th Annual Gate City Community Benefit event will be from May 1 -17, 2025!
Gate City, named after the two Seattle neighborhoods, Northgate and Lake City, is a Hazy India Pale Ale brewed by Hellbent Brewing Co in collaboration with Project 9 Brewing Co, plus Watershed Pub & Kitchen.
With each pint or can purchased, participating bars and restaurants will donate funds for food access and housing assistance.
Join North Helpline and community partners for NINE pop-ups held in the North Seattle area between May 1-17, 2025 as well as a virtual auction happening during those days, or stop by and get a pint at one of the local businesses selling the brew!
Each pop-up will have something different this year!
Join us in person at the following pop-up events! Register below to get an auction link for virtual bidding!
- Hellbent Brewing Company Friday 5/2 4pm-7pm
- Lake Forest Park Bar & Grill Tuesday 5/6 5pm-7pm
- Uptown Hophouse Thursday 5/8 5pm-7pm
- The Local 104 Saturday 5/10 2pm-4pm
- Dogwood Play Park Sunday 5/11 2pm-4pm
- Ridgecrest Public House Monday 5/12 7pm-9pm
- The Watershed Pub & Kitchen Tuesday 5/13 7pm-9pm
- Project 9 Brewing Co. Saturday 5/17 5pm-7pm
