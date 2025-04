Gate City Community Benefit for North Helpline May 1 - 17, 2025

Gate City, named after the two Seattle neighborhoods, Northgate and Lake City, is a Hazy India Pale Ale brewed by Hellbent Brewing Co in collaboration with Project 9 Brewing Co , plus Watershed Pub & Kitchen With each pint or can purchased, participating bars and restaurants will donate funds for food access and housing assistance.Join North Helpline and community partners for NINE pop-ups held in the North Seattle area between May 1-17, 2025 as well as a virtual auction happening during those days, or stop by and get a pint at one of the local businesses selling the brew!Each pop-up will have something different this year!Join us in person at the following pop-up events! Register below to get an auction link for virtual bidding!