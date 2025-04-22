City of Lake Forest Park orders Flags lowered to Half-Staff in memory of Deputy Mayor Lorri Bodi

“She was a dear, dear friend, and I had the honor and privilege of working with her for more than five years here at the City,” said Mayor Tom French.

“As Deputy Mayor, Lorri applied her professional expertise to great effect, guiding the Council, Planning Commission, and Parks Board through many important pieces of legislation and policy creation.”

“Lorri was a consummate community leader and volunteer,” Mayor French continued. “She steadfastly championed the environmental ethic of Lake Forest Park and continuously advocated for gentle growth in our community. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family and friends. I will miss her greatly.”





Lorri (left) with Rod Dembowski at the

County Councilmember Rod Dembowski also paid tribute to Lorri.





"Lorri was an incredibly talented attorney who served as a high level executive at the Bonneville Power Administration, where she oversaw conservation land and water acquisitions, river, estuary habitat restoration, and other environmental programs. "Before that, she founded and led the Northwest Office of American Rivers. "She also served as counsel for both NOAA and EPA. Along with her wonderful husband, my longtime friend Peter Eglick, they raised two children in Lake Forest Park and Shoreline schools. "Given her extensive work on environmental issues, Lorri was especially supportive of and focused on parks and stream restoration work in the City of Lake Forest Park, and region-wide."





She served on the City Council for more than five years and played a critical role in shaping legislation and policy for the benefit of Lake Forest Park residents.Beyond her public service, Lorri Bodi was a committed volunteer, environmental activist, and attorney. She was known for her remarkable ability to unite people, seek consensus, and focus on the common good.