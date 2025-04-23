Flags at Half-staff for Pope Francis

Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Flag Lowering - April 22, 2025 (Pope Francis)

Pursuant to the attached Presidential Proclamation, Governor Ferguson hereby directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff immediately, in honor and remembrance of Pope Francis.

Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on the Saturday, April 26, 2025, or first thing Monday morning, April 28th.

Other government entities, individuals, and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.

Please email FlagRequests@gov.wa.gov if you have any questions about this flag directive.

Sign up to be notified by email when Gov. Ferguson directs flags be lowered to half-staff.


Posted by DKH at 4:15 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  