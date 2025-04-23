Flags at Half-staff for Pope Francis
Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Pursuant to the attached Presidential Proclamation, Governor Ferguson hereby directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff immediately, in honor and remembrance of Pope Francis.
Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on the Saturday, April 26, 2025, or first thing Monday morning, April 28th.
Other government entities, individuals, and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.
Please email FlagRequests@gov.wa.gov if you have any questions about this flag directive.
