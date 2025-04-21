Executive Director of Keep Fish Wet to be guest speaker at Olympic Fly Fishers May 13, 2025
Monday, April 21, 2025
|Sascha Clark Danylchuk
She will present science-based fish handling practices that every angler can use whether they are new to the sport or a seasoned fisher.
Her talk will offer clear, practical takeaways that you can use immediately on the water - from minimizing air exposure to understanding stress responses in fish.
Her presentation will deepen your understanding of what it really means to release fish responsibly.
Club meetings are free and open to the public. Doors open at 5:30pm.
More information on the club here
Lake Ballinger Center 23000 Lakeview Dr, Mountlake Terrace WA 98043
