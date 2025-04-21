Executive Director of Keep Fish Wet to be guest speaker at Olympic Fly Fishers May 13, 2025

Monday, April 21, 2025

Sascha Clark Danylchuk
Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds proudly presents Sascha Clark Danylchuk, Executive Director of Keep Fish Wet as our guest speaker on Tuesday May 13, 2025 live via Zoom. 

She will present science-based fish handling practices that every angler can use whether they are new to the sport or a seasoned fisher. 

Her talk will offer clear, practical takeaways that you can use immediately on the water - from minimizing air exposure to understanding stress responses in fish. 

Her presentation will deepen your understanding of what it really means to release fish responsibly.

Club meetings are free and open to the public. Doors open at 5:30pm.

Posted by DKH at 3:24 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  