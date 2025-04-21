Executive Director of Keep Fish Wet to be guest speaker at Olympic Fly Fishers May 13, 2025

Sascha Clark Danylchuk Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds proudly presents Sascha Clark Danylchuk, Executive Director of Keep Fish Wet as our guest speaker on Tuesday May 13, 2025 live via Zoom. Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds proudly presents, Executive Director of Keep Fish Wet as our guest speaker on Tuesday May 13, 2025 live via Zoom.





She will present science-based fish handling practices that every angler can use whether they are new to the sport or a seasoned fisher.





Her talk will offer clear, practical takeaways that you can use immediately on the water - from minimizing air exposure to understanding stress responses in fish.





Her presentation will deepen your understanding of what it really means to release fish responsibly.





Club meetings are free and open to the public. Doors open at 5:30pm.