Echoes of Resilience: Short Films Made by Incarcerated Youth - free Wednesday April 23, 2025 at Shoreline Community College

You are invited to a screening of “Echoes of Resilience: Short Films Made by Incarcerated Youth.”





Wednesday,

April 23, 2025

5-7pm

SCC Main Theater

COST: Free









Join us for an unforgettable evening of cinematic exploration, heartfelt conversation and community as we showcase various short films made by WA state incarcerated youth.





Created as part of the SHARE Screenwriting Program , these short films offer a glimpse into the thoughts, struggles, and triumphs of individuals navigating incarceration.

Following the screening, there will be a discussion with SHARE’s founder Lindy Boustedt and a panel of guests.





This interactive session will delve deeper into the creative process behind the films, the impact of storytelling on rehabilitation, and the importance of providing avenues for expression to incarcerated youth.





Whether you're a film enthusiast, advocate for juvenile justice reform, or simply curious about the power of art to inspire change, this event promises to be an enlightening and uplifting experience.





Together, let's amplify the voices of incarcerated youth and foster a culture of empathy, understanding, and empowerment.





