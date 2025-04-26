Potential sales tax measure would prevent devastating cuts to public safety --Zahilay, Dembowski urge swift action
Saturday, April 26, 2025
|Councilmember Dembowski seeks to preserve funding
for public safety and criminal justice services in King county
In a letter delivered Friday, the councilmembers encouraged the Executive to submit an ordinance enacting a 0.1% sales and use tax — an option newly authorized by state lawmakers to help local governments address spiraling fiscal shortfalls.
The letter emphasized the dire stakes: without new revenue, King County faces a projected $160 million deficit in the next two-year budget. The consequences would be deep, including painful cuts to core services such as law enforcement, public defense, prosecution, courts, public health, and victim support services.
“The residents of King County rely on us to ensure their safety and well-being. Without decisive action, our communities will face unacceptable cuts to services that touch every corner of the justice and safety system — from emergency response to violence prevention,” Zahilay said.
“HB 2015 gives us the lifeline we need. I deeply appreciate the state legislature and the Governor for empowering local governments like ours to act. I fully support this new sales tax tool and look forward to working with Executive Braddock to swiftly implement it.”
Zahilay and Dembowski specifically thanked Representatives Debra Entenman, Kristine Reeves, and April Berg, as well as Senators Manka Dhingra and Vandana Slatter, for championing HB 2015. Their leadership, along with Governor Bob Ferguson’s support, will make this essential funding tool possible.
“As we have heard from our public safety leaders this year in my Budget Committee, King County’s General Fund is in serious trouble in terms of its ability to keep essential core public safety services adequately funded,” Dembowski said.
“Our ability to meet the rising costs of these services with our primary revenue source, property tax, has been restricted for over two decades, and the ticking time bomb is now detonating.
“For the cost of ten cents on a $100 purchase, as allowed by this new law, we can and will avoid $160 million in cuts to prosecutors, public defenders, sheriff’s deputies, our courts, victims advocacy services and prevention and diversion programs. I believe it’s a very reasonable investment and will be sponsoring legislation with Council Chair Zahilay to implement it as soon as possible.”
If adopted, the 0.1% sales tax would direct revenues exclusively to King County and be used for a wide range of critical services, including:
- Maintaining staffing levels for prosecutors, public defenders, and sheriff’s deputies
- Sustaining court operations and victims' advocacy services
- Supporting behavioral health programs and diversion initiatives
- Preventing gun violence and domestic violence through early intervention
