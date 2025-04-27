Introduction to Memoir Writing: Two-Day Workshop at Senior Activity Center May 13 and May 20, 2025
Sunday, April 27, 2025
|Beth Ann Mathews will lead a memoir writing workshop at the Senior Activity Center in May
Revitalize memories, write vivid dialogue and tap the power of vulnerability!
Join marine mammal biologist and author of Deep Waters: A Memoir of Loss, Alaska Adventure and Love Rekindled, Beth Ann Mathews, for a two-day introduction to memoir writing.
This workshop is being provided by the Shoreline Library. Writing prompts and resources will help you take your personal story to the next level.
- Tuesday May 13 and 20, 2025 [this is a two day workshop]
- 1:45-3:45pm
- Cost: Free
- Location: Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155
- Free parking
- Register: Reserve your spot through the library at 1.kcls.org/ShorelineMemoir
