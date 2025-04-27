Introduction to Memoir Writing: Two-Day Workshop at Senior Activity Center May 13 and May 20, 2025

Sunday, April 27, 2025

Beth Ann Mathews will lead a memoir writing workshop at the Senior Activity Center in May

Revitalize memories, write vivid dialogue and tap the power of vulnerability! 

Join marine mammal biologist and author of Deep Waters: A Memoir of Loss, Alaska Adventure and Love Rekindled, Beth Ann Mathews, for a two-day introduction to memoir writing.

This workshop is being provided by the Shoreline Library. Writing prompts and resources will help you take your personal story to the next level.


