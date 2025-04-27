Introduction to Memoir Writing: Two-Day Workshop at Senior Activity Center May 13 and May 20, 2025

Beth Ann Mathews will lead a memoir writing workshop at the Senior Activity Center in May

Revitalize memories, write vivid dialogue and tap the power of vulnerability! Revitalize memories, write vivid dialogue and tap the power of vulnerability!





Join marine mammal biologist and author of Deep Waters: A Memoir of Loss, Alaska Adventure and Love Rekindled, Beth Ann Mathews, for a two-day introduction to memoir writing.





This workshop is being provided by the Shoreline Library. Writing prompts and resources will help you take your personal story to the next level.





Tuesday May 13 and 20, 2025 [this is a two day workshop]

1:45-3:45pm

Cost: Free

Location: Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155

Free parking

Register: Reserve your spot through the library at 1.kcls.org/ShorelineMemoir



