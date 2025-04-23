Skills and Drills Youth Tennis Camp with Arnie Moreno June 23-27, 2025

Arnie Moreno

Shorewood high school tennis Coach Arnie Moreno is accepting registration for the Skills and Drills Youth Tennis Camp.

The tennis camp will be held at Shorewood Tennis Courts June 23 to 27, 2025 form 10am to noon each day.





Ages 11 to 16. Open to only 24 participants.







Contact Arnie if you have any questions.



Please print the schedule and required waiver form (below)



Summer Skills and Drills Youth Tennis Camp @ Shorewood Courts 2025



PTR Certified Tennis Instructor

Shorewood High School Girls Varsity Tennis Coach

Shorewood High School Boys Varsity Tennis Coach

Shorewood High School 456 wins 20 Wesco South League Championships

12 District 1 Team championships

WesCo South Coach of the Year 2022

WesCo South Coach of the Year 2023

Seattle P – I Girls Tennis Coach of the Year 2005

King 5 “ Coach that makes a Difference” Feb. 2008

Washington State University “ Educator of Excellence” Award 2007

LOCATION: Shorewood HS tennis courts

17300 Fremont Ave N.



Time/ Days: MONDAY – thru - FRIDAY 10am to 12 noon

Dates: June 23, 24, 25, 26, 27







* June 30 and July 1 make up dates only for rain out lesson 5 two hour group lessons for $150.00 or $ 30 per lesson. Pay by day or for all days.

*Family plan – more than one family member in the camp : Five 2 hour group lessons for $125 per student or $ 25/ day- per student.



Venmo payment : Arnold Moreno@Arnold-Moreno-7

Mail or Venmo payment or bring payment to first day of camp.

18904 32nd Ave NE, Lake Forest Park WA 98155 * Call instructor for dates of make up lessons 206-412-3191



Games and Matches - Skill drills – Strategy ALL LEVELS OF SKILL – BEGINNERS TO ADVANCED - MIDDLE SCHOOL TO HIGH SCHOOL

RACKET PROVIDED IF NEEDED - BALLS PROVIDED



Required by first week of tennis camp: emergency contact and insurance coverage information



