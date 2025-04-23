Skills and Drills Youth Tennis Camp with Arnie Moreno June 23-27, 2025

Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Arnie Moreno
Tennis Coach
Shorewood high school tennis Coach Arnie Moreno is accepting registration for the Skills and Drills Youth Tennis Camp.

The tennis camp will be held at Shorewood Tennis Courts June 23 to 27, 2025 form 10am to noon each day.

Ages 11 to 16. Open to only 24 participants. 

See the information below to register by email: morenoarnie106@hotmail.com
Contact Arnie if you have any questions.

Please print the schedule and required waiver form (below)

Summer Skills and Drills Youth Tennis Camp @ Shorewood Courts 2025

Arnie Moreno
  • PTR Certified Tennis Instructor
  • Shorewood High School Girls Varsity Tennis Coach
  • Shorewood High School Boys Varsity Tennis Coach
  • Shorewood High School 456 wins 20 Wesco South League Championships
  • 12 District 1 Team championships
  • WesCo South Coach of the Year 2022
  • WesCo South Coach of the Year 2023
  • Seattle P – I Girls Tennis Coach of the Year 2005
  • King 5 “ Coach that makes a Difference” Feb. 2008
  • Washington State University “ Educator of Excellence” Award 2007

LOCATION: Shorewood HS tennis courts
17300 Fremont Ave N.

Time/ Days: MONDAY – thru - FRIDAY 10am to 12 noon
Dates: June 23, 24, 25, 26, 27

LAST DAY OF CAMP JULY OF CAMP June 27, 2025
  • * June 30 and July 1 make up dates only for rain out lesson
5 two hour group lessons for $150.00 or $ 30 per lesson. Pay by day or for all days.
  • *Family plan – more than one family member in the camp :
Five 2 hour group lessons for $125 per student or $ 25/ day- per student.

Cash or Checks payable to Arnie Moreno or pay by lesson or number of lessons you plan to take.
  • Venmo payment : Arnold Moreno@Arnold-Moreno-7
  • Mail or Venmo payment or bring payment to first day of camp.
  • 18904 32nd Ave NE, Lake Forest Park WA 98155
* Call instructor for dates of make up lessons 206-412-3191

Ball Machine - Live ball drills - Fundamentals
  • Games and Matches - Skill drills – Strategy
ALL LEVELS OF SKILL – BEGINNERS TO ADVANCED - MIDDLE SCHOOL TO HIGH SCHOOL
RACKET PROVIDED IF NEEDED - BALLS PROVIDED

Required by first week of tennis camp: emergency contact and insurance coverage information

PLEASE CALL or email ARNIE MORENO TO SIGN UP, signups accepted on any day during the camp
(Cell) 206-412-3191 email: morenoarnie106@hotmail.com

—————————————————————————————————
Student name __________________________________________
Parent signature ________________________________________
Emergency contact # ____________________________________
Insurance ( name of company only ) _______________________________________
I release any claim for liability for Summer Tennis Skills and Drills ( Camp ), instructors and Moreno Company. I understand the risk involved in physical activities required in tennis and hold the Camp and instructors harmless. The Camp and instructors will use appropriate and safe instructional techniques, equipment and drills.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


