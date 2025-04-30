Scene on the Sound: High tide in Japan...

Photo by Lee Lageschulte

which of course means low tide in Puget Sound





Photo by Lee Lageschulte

I have very fond memories of a field trip at low tide, after dark, under the Edmonds ferry dock.





There was an incredible, multi-colored abundance of sea life on display.





Photo by Lee Lageschulte

Probably not as colorful for these beachcombers but there are still interesting creatures in the rocks and in the sea.





--Diane Hettrick







