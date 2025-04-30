Scene on the Sound: High tide in Japan...
Wednesday, April 30, 2025
|Photo by Lee Lageschulte
which of course means low tide in Puget Sound
|Photo by Lee Lageschulte
I have very fond memories of a field trip at low tide, after dark, under the Edmonds ferry dock.
There was an incredible, multi-colored abundance of sea life on display.
|Photo by Lee Lageschulte
Probably not as colorful for these beachcombers but there are still interesting creatures in the rocks and in the sea.
--Diane Hettrick
